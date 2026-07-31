NORTHEAST HARBOR– On Monday, August 3rd at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host a free performance by internationally-touring singer/songwriter Caroline Cotter.



Cotter’s sunlit songs honor the countless ways of being human. With her honeyed voice and disarmingly honest lyrics, Cotter sings about connection, nostalgia, gratitude, loss and wanderlust. She has played over 1000 shows in 46 states and 19 countries; most recently crisscrossing the US and traveling for two months touring in Germany, two months performing at The World Expo as an artist in residence in Osaka, Japan, and a month touring through Italy on an “End of War Peace Tour” with her WWII era banner Gibson.



Under the Radar magazine says her music, “brings forth an abiding sense of warmth and welcome, offering an uplifting reminder to make the most of every moment.” In summer and fall of 2026 she’ll release two new full length albums, A Quiet Song of Hope and The Answer.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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