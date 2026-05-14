MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Patrons from the Jesup Memorial Library, Northeast Harbor Library, and Southwest Harbor Public Library can again borrow complimentary daily admission passes to local museums and cultural destinations using their library cards.

Participating local museums and destinations in the program include the Abbe Museum (Bar Harbor), the Dorr Museum (Bar Harbor), Land and Garden Preserve locations including the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden (Seal Harbor) and the Asticou Azalea and Thuya Gardens (Northeast Harbor), the Maine Granite Industry Museum and Historical Society (Mt. Desert), the Oceanarium (Bar Harbor), the Seal Cove Auto Museum (Tremont), and the Wendell Gilley Museum (Southwest Harbor).

The Northeast Harbor Library and Southwest Harbor Public Library also offer passes to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (Boothbay Harbor), the Maine Discovery Museum (Bangor), the Farnsworth Art Museum (Rockland), and the Portland Museum of Art.

Contact your local library to reserve or borrow a pass.

Jesup Memorial Library, https://www.jesuplibrary.org/museum-passes, 288-4245, info@jesuplibrary.org.

Northeast Harbor Library, https://nehlibrary.org/museum-passes/, 276-3333, talktous@nehlibrary.org.

Southwest Harbor Public Library, https://swhplibrary.org/passes/, 244-7065, circulation@swhplibrary.org.

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