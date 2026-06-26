

NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Monday, July 6 at 4:00 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host the Bar Harbor Music Festival for a free preview performance of their 2026 Opera double bill: Mozart’s Bastien-Bastiènne and The Impresario.



Maestro Nathaniel Meyer of the New Opera Company of Boston will give a behind-the-scenes look at the two comedic operas, sharing insights about the company’s creative process writing the new libretto, as the original has been lost to time.



Attendees will learn about the award-winning cast of singers and actors, with striking analysis of the music and live performances by Isaac Bray, Katelyn Parker Bray, and pianist Christina Spurling.



The Bar Harbor Music Festival, founded by violinist Francis Fortier in 1967, has gained national recognition for its unique and pioneering work on behalf of young artists. Coupled with its “Arts and Tourism” initiatives, the Festival has provided a vital cultural and economic service for the community and visitors from all over the world.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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