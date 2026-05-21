

NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Saturday, June 13 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm there will be a Sports Gear Swap and pop-up Repair Cafe at the Northeast Harbor Library. This program is a collaboration between the Northeast Harbor Library, Mount Desert Sustainability Committee, and A Climate to Thrive.



The Sports Gear Swap is a drop-in event; get outfitted for an upcoming season or find a new hobby, all at no cost. Items will be made available for free to all with no contribution necessary. The library is accepting donations of sports gear in good condition anytime during regular open hours, up until 10:00 am on the day of the swap. Accepted items include (but are not limited to) bicycles, skis, climbing equipment, bats, balls, rackets, sticks, and backpacking gear. Please no helmets or safety pads.



This year, a collaboration with A Climate to Thrive has made it possible to offer a Repair Cafe during the Swap. Their experienced volunteers will provide assistance with mending your much-loved belongings, reducing waste along the way. The repairs offered will depend on the final list of volunteers, but currently include appliances, bicycles, and small furniture.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333. For more information on the Repair Cafe, contact Alison Bligh at admin@aclimatetothrive.org.

Share

Leave a comment