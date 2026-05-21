FRENCHBORO—The Frenchboro Planning Board is holding a final public hearing on the recommended changes to the 1991 Land Use Guidance Ordinance (LUGO) on Thursday May 21st at 5:30 at the town building. Attached is the current version with all amendments included. It is also posted on the town’s website and a hard copy is available for review at the town office. This will be the last opportunity to comment on the amendments, ask questions, and raise concerns before the planning board finalizes the draft.

We welcome your final input on May 21st and hope that we can further clarify the meaning and intent of the recommended changes and fully address any remaining concerns you might have. We appreciated the feedback we received at the previous public meeting and in individual conversations in the past few weeks. As a consequence, we did revise our recommendation concerning the maximum square footage of ADUs.

The planning board will meet right after the public hearing to finalize the draft recommendations and then present them to the select board the following Monday. If the select board approves the draft for final consideration at the town meeting in June, a warrant will be drafted and included in the town’s annual report and meeting agenda. At the town meeting, voters will then decide whether or not to adopt the amendments as drafted. No other revisions can be made at that time.

If you cannot make the inperson meeting on the 21st but want to provide feedback or ask questions, please contact one of us on the planning board beforehand, so we can discuss them and/or relay your concerns to others at the public hearing. The planning board members include myself, Tammy Smith, Eric Best, Ken Sirianni and Nicki Rundlett.

Thank you for your participation in this LUGO revision process. The amendments are primarily to bring our 1991 LUGO into compliance with minimum state requirements, but the process itself also provides the opportunity for all of us to learn about and help shape the standards and requirements that guide property use and future development on Frenchboro.

Share

Leave a comment