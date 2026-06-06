ACADIA NATIONAL PARK—Friends of Acadia upcoming events include:

Wild Gardens of Acadia Plant Sale

Saturday, June 13, 9AM to 12PM

Help support the Wild Gardens of Acadia by shopping at the Wild Gardens plant sale on June 13th from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor. Native Plants, Perennials, Veggie Seedlings, Annuals, and more. Proceeds from the sale fund the maintenance and operations of the Wild Gardens of Acadia, which display more than 400 of Acadia National Park’s native plants spread over 13 habitats. For more information, visithttps://friendsofacadia.org/plant-sale/.

MDI Wheelers

Every Wednesday and Thursday morning, June through September

MDI Wheelers is offering free rides to people with disabilities who cannot walk without some assistance. Rides are offered every Thursday and Friday morning from June through the end of September. Rides originate at Eagle Lake boat launch and last approximately one hour on the carriage roads of Acadia National Park. Riders can enjoy views of Eagle Lake, Frenchman Bay and the forested landscape with beaver ponds and ever-changing natural beauty. Learn more here, and sign up for a ride by emailing Info@mdiwheelers.org .

(Friends of Acadia is expanding our partnership with the MDI Wheelers this year and has hired a staff member for the season to work with the MDI Wheelers to support ride scheduling and outreach.)

Volunteer on Acadia’s Trail & Carriage Roads

Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, June through October

Join us for a Drop-in Stewardship Volunteer project and help care for Acadia’s beloved trails and carriage roads! Volunteers meet every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from June through the end of October. While being led by our amazing Volunteer Crew Leaders, you’ll help with important work like cutting back vegetation, clearing drainage features, building bog walk, weeding carriage roads, and more.

Projects run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., weather permitting, and no experience or reservation is required. As a Drop-in Volunteer, you’ll see a new side of Acadia, feel a deeper connection to the park, and leave this national treasure a little better than you found it. Learn more here.

Starting June 24:

Save Our Summits Volunteer Hikes

Every Wednesday and Friday, June 24 through September

Volunteers can join a guided hike to the top of one of Acadia’s iconic summits and support important vegetation restoration work by carrying soil in their backpacks. The soil is used to help restore fragile summit habitats damaged by erosion and heavy foot traffic. These hikes are a meaningful way to experience Acadia’s mountains while helping protect them for future visitors. Hikes are led twice a week, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 24. Registration opens June 8.

The Save our Summits hikes and the summit vegetation restoration program is a partnership between Friends of Acadia, Schoodic Institute, and Acadia National Park.

Share

Leave a comment