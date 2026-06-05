Photo by Rhiannon Johnston/FOA

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK—Love being outdoors and connecting with people? We're looking for enthusiastic, friendly volunteers to help staff our Membership Table under the veranda at the Jordan Pond House or at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center this season!



You can learn more by attending one of our upcoming volunteer training sessions on June 10 or June 15. These sessions will cover everything you need to know about engaging visitors, sharing our mission, and supporting Acadia National Park.



Visit our website to learn more about volunteering at our Membership Table: https://friendsofacadia.org/.../membership-office.../



Register for one of the training sessions here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx...

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