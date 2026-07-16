Via Zuke’s.

BAR HARBOR — Thanks to this initiative, Zuke’s will match consumer donations up to $25,000 in support of Friends of Acadia’s mission to preserve, protect, and promote stewardship of Acadia National Park for generations to come.

The donation is connected to the launch of Zuke’s limited-edition national park dog treat packages and will help support important projects in Acadia, including work on dog-friendly trails and Save Our Summits, a program that invites hikers — and their dogs — to carry soil to Acadia’s iconic mountaintops to help restore fragile native vegetation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Zuke’s for this generous support,” said Devin Lueddeke, Friends of Acadia’s interim vice president of development and donor relations. “This donation will help protect the trails, summits, and special places that make Acadia meaningful to so many people — including the many who love to explore the park with their dogs.”

Dogs and their people are welcome on more than 100 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of carriage roads in Acadia National Park. Visitors can help protect the park, wildlife, themselves, and the pets they care about by keeping dogs on a 6-foot leash, picking up waste, and paying attention to weather and trail conditions.

Visitors can also take a hands-on role in protecting Acadia’s summits by signing up to carry soil through Friends of Acadia’s Save Our Summits program, including a special dog-friendly edition of the hike held each September. Registration is available atfriendsofacadia.org /SOS/.

“Zuke’s was born on a trail in 1995, when our founder set out with his dog and realized he needed a better way to fuel the journey, and that spirit still drives us today,” said J.P. Vella, Senior Brand Manager for Zuke’s. “Some of the best moments with our dogs happen outside, exploring places like these parks. Protecting them means more people and their dogs can keep making those memories. This partnership lets our community turn everyday adventures into lasting support for the places that give us so much.”

The donation matching program will run through December 31, 2026. The Zuke’s limited-edition national park dog treat packages are available online and in stores at Meijer, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus and Target while supplies last.

To learn about the Zuke’s donation match, and to make a gift, visit friendsofacadia.org/zukesmatch/.

About Friends of Acadia

Friends of Acadia is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting stewardship of Acadia National Park and its surrounding communities.



About Zuke’s

Zuke’s dog treats were born on a trail in 1995, when a hike with founder Patrick and his Chocolate Lab, Zuke, sparked a simple idea: dogs need healthy fuel for adventure too. Founded in Durango, Colorado, Zuke’s makes high-quality treats with purposeful ingredients inspired by nature, including high-protein meats, grains, fruits — and without corn, wheat, soy or artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. Guided by the belief that healthy dogs are happy dogs, Zuke’s helps pets and their people find adventure anywhere, from the dog park to the mountain peak.

Visit Zukes.com for more information.

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