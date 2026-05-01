Lisa Horsch Clark, vice president of gift planning at Friends of Acadia (center), with Becky Kates, president-elect of the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northern New England Chapter (AFP-NNE) (left) and Melissa Howard, past-president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northern New England Chapter (AFP-NNE) at the Celebration of Philanthropy Luncheon in South Burlington, Vermont.

BAR HARBOR — Lisa Horsch Clark, Friends of Acadia’s vice president of gift planning, has been named the 2026 recipient of the Outstanding Development Professional Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northern New England Chapter (AFP-NNE), a member-based organization that advances ethical fundraising through education, networking, research, and advocacy.

The award was presented earlier in April during the organization’s annual Celebration of Philanthropy Luncheon in South Burlington, Vermont, recognizing Horsch Clark’s more than two decades of leadership and commitment to philanthropy at Friends of Acadia in Bar Harbor, Maine, and more than thirty years in the industry overall.

“For more than two decades, Lisa has exemplified what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and deep respect for the donor relationship,” said Melissa Howard, immediate past president of AFP-NNE, during the award presentation. “When she joined Friends of Acadia in 2005, the organization had a solid foundation, but it was Lisa who transformed it into the comprehensive, mission-driven development program it is today.”

Since joining Friends of Acadia, Horsch Clark has helped shape and grow the organization’s fundraising efforts in significant ways, from launching its first annual fund to helping elevate its signature annual fundraising event into a million-dollar success. She has also led multiple campaigns in support of Acadia National Park, including the $26.2 million Second Century Campaign and the recent $10 million Raise the Roof capital campaign, which exceeded its goal.

Reflecting on the honor, Horsch Clark shared during the luncheon, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate in my career and life. I’ve had opportunities that many people only dream about — building programs from scratch, working with brilliant colleagues, and raising money for causes that genuinely matter—education, research and healthcare, and conservation.”

She continued, “And while I’m deeply honored by this award, I also know it didn’t happen by accident. It came from years of hard work, persistence, and the kind of stubborn optimism that makes you believe a small nonprofit can do big things — and then roll up your sleeves and prove it.”

The award also recognized Horsch Clark’s role in creating and growing Friends of Acadia’s George B. Dorr Society for Planned Giving as well as her leadership in founding the MDI Nonprofit Alliance, a network of more than 100 nonprofit leaders and fundraisers across Mount Desert Island. Through the Alliance, Horsch Clark has helped foster a culture of collaboration and mentorship that has strengthened the region’s nonprofit community.

“Lisa has consistently paired strategy with heart,” Howard said. “Her work ensures that the impact of philanthropy will be felt for generations to come.”

For more information on gift planning or to contact Horsch Clark, visit friendsofacadia.org/membership-giving/gift-and-estate-planning/.

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