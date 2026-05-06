Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Linnane's avatar
Jim Linnane
May 7

I was lucky to have known and worked with Cliff. It was gracious of the town to recognize Cliff this way.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture