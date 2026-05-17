Future Events in The Mount Desert Island Region
JUNE 2 — HUCK’S DUCKS
JUNE 4 — TREMONT COMMUNITY BBQ
June 5 — What Is the State of My Estate?
A Practical and Informative Estate Planning Workshop
Do you have a plan in place for your future—and for those who may need to make decisions on your behalf?
Join us for a clear, easy-to-understand session designed to help you prepare for life’s transitions with confidence and peace of mind.
Attorney, Tim Stanley, will guide us through wills, trusts, and other estate planning essentials with a Q&A at the end.
June 5, 4:00-5:30 PM
Bar Harbor Congregational Church
29 Mount Desert St.
This FREE event is open to the community!!!
Appropriate for those already with a plan in place or just getting started.
Supporting materials provided + coffee, tea, and light refreshments.
Registration required—please RSVP by May 31 with your name and # of attendees to
Pat DiZazzo at pgdizazzo@yahoo.com or Phone/Text: (203) 770-0063
JUNE 6—PRIDE NIGHT DRAG SHOW
JUNE 7 — ELLSWORTH PRIDE
JUNE 7—DUSTBOWL REVIVAL
JUNE 8 DEADLINE
JUNE 8 — MDI PHOTO CLUB
BATIK WORKSHOPS AT ARTWAVES ON TUESDAYS, BEGINNING JUNE 9.
JUNE 10
JUNE 10 — FARM TO TABLE
JUNE 13—FLOYDIAN TRIP
June 13 & 27 and July 11 & 25
JUNE 13 SPORTS GEAR SWAP AND REPAIR CAFE
JUNE 14 — STORY SONGS PRESENTED BY TOM DiMENNA
JUNE 14 — SECOND SUNDAY SUPPER
JUNE 16 — SUMMER SCRUB CLUB
JUNE 18 — ARTEMIS
JUNE 18 — COMMUNITY POTLUCK AND REGIONAL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS BRAINSTORM
JUNE 20—MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER
JUNE 25 — LOBSTAH FEST
JUNE 25
JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!
JUNE 29
JULY 1
JULY 2
JULY 11—JAMMY BUFFET
JUNE 16 - 17 SUMMER SCRUB CLUB
JULY 18 TRENTON BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL
JULY 22—PUNCH BROTHERS
JULY 25 — OPEN GARDEN DAY
The Garden Club of Mount Desert is pleased to announce that our biennial Open Garden Day will be held on July 25, 2026 from 10:00-4:00. This year’s fundraiser showcases seven beautiful gardens in Northeast Harbor, including an award-winning school garden at MDI Elementary School and several new locations featuring stunning woodland and ocean views.