JUNE 2 — HUCK’S DUCKS

JUNE 4 — TREMONT COMMUNITY BBQ

June 5 — What Is the State of My Estate?

A Practical and Informative Estate Planning Workshop

Do you have a plan in place for your future—and for those who may need to make decisions on your behalf?

Join us for a clear, easy-to-understand session designed to help you prepare for life’s transitions with confidence and peace of mind.

Attorney, Tim Stanley, will guide us through wills, trusts, and other estate planning essentials with a Q&A at the end.

June 5, 4:00-5:30 PM

Bar Harbor Congregational Church

29 Mount Desert St.

This FREE event is open to the community!!!

Appropriate for those already with a plan in place or just getting started.

Supporting materials provided + coffee, tea, and light refreshments.

Registration required—please RSVP by May 31 with your name and # of attendees to

Pat DiZazzo at pgdizazzo@yahoo.com or Phone/Text: (203) 770-0063

JUNE 6—PRIDE NIGHT DRAG SHOW

JUNE 7 — ELLSWORTH PRIDE

JUNE 7—DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

JUNE 8 DEADLINE

JUNE 8 — MDI PHOTO CLUB

BATIK WORKSHOPS AT ARTWAVES ON TUESDAYS, BEGINNING JUNE 9.

JUNE 10

JUNE 10 — FARM TO TABLE

JUNE 13—FLOYDIAN TRIP

June 13 & 27 and July 11 & 25

JUNE 13 SPORTS GEAR SWAP AND REPAIR CAFE

JUNE 14 — STORY SONGS PRESENTED BY TOM DiMENNA

JUNE 14 — SECOND SUNDAY SUPPER

JUNE 16 — SUMMER SCRUB CLUB

JUNE 18 — ARTEMIS

JUNE 18 — COMMUNITY POTLUCK AND REGIONAL CLIMATE SOLUTIONS BRAINSTORM

JUNE 20—MINI GOLF FUNDRAISER

JUNE 25 — LOBSTAH FEST

JUNE 25

JUNE 26-28 BACKSIDE BLAST!

JUNE 29

JULY 1

JULY 2

JULY 11—JAMMY BUFFET

JUNE 16 - 17 SUMMER SCRUB CLUB

JULY 18 TRENTON BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL

JULY 22—PUNCH BROTHERS

JULY 25 — OPEN GARDEN DAY

The Garden Club of Mount Desert is pleased to announce that our biennial Open Garden Day will be held on July 25, 2026 from 10:00-4:00. This year’s fundraiser showcases seven beautiful gardens in Northeast Harbor, including an award-winning school garden at MDI Elementary School and several new locations featuring stunning woodland and ocean views.

JULY 28—RHIANNON GIDDENS

AUGUST 8—MAMMA MANIA

AUGUST 10-14 ART CAMP AT THE YMCA AND ARTWAVES

AUGUST 20

OCTOBER 10—TUSK

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