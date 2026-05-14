NORTHEAST HARBOR—The Garden Club of Mount Desert is pleased to announce that our biennial Open Garden Day will be held on July 25, 2026 from 10:00-4:00. This year’s fundraiser showcases seven beautiful gardens in Northeast Harbor, including an award-winning school garden at MDI Elementary School and several new locations featuring stunning woodland and ocean views.

While the houses are not open to the public, guests can enjoy lemonade and cookies at many of the gardens, and a water refill station will be available.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.gardenclubofmountdesert.org under the “Open Garden Day” tab. After selecting your tickets and completing payment, your confirmation email will serve as your official ticket. On our website, you can also view garden descriptions, photos, and a printable map of garden locations, local restaurants, and restrooms.

Please note the following event details:

- Photography: Only cellphone photography is permitted.

- Footwear: Please wear garden-appropriate footwear.

- Weather: The event will be held rain or shine.

After expenses are met, all proceeds are donated to organizations supporting horticulture and conservation on Mount Desert Island and throughout Maine.

We look forward to welcoming you!

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