The Garden Club of Mount Desert will hold its biennial garden tour on July 25, 2026. The event will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM rain or shine. Featured will be seven gardens in Northeast Harbor, including several new gardens, and an award winning school garden.

Tickets will be available online on our website www.gardenclubofmountdesert.org .

We highly recommend wearing sturdy footwear and bringing your refillable water container, as we will have water stations at two of the gardens. There will be refreshments served at the gardens. Garden club volunteers will be stationed at each garden to answer questions. No early birds please. We look forward to welcoming you.

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