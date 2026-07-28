Whether you’re planning a fall deer hunt, scouting turkey habitat, or counting down the days until opening day, now is the time to review Maine’s updated hunting laws and regulations.

The 2026–27 Maine Hunting Lawbook is now available online, with printed copies arriving soon, statewide.

Inside, you’ll find updated season dates, bag limits, legal hunting hours, permit information, and important law changes to help you prepare for a safe and successful season.

It’s easy, just visit mefishwildlife.com/laws

View Maine Hunting Laws Online

What’s New for 2026–27

While there aren’t a lot of changes from last year, here are some of the key takeaways to know before you head afield:

Additional Youth Hunting Days

Young hunters will have extra opportunities to get outdoors this year. Additional Youth Hunting Days have been added, including a second Spring Youth Turkey Hunting Day (April 30 & May 1, 2027) and Youth Bear Hunting with Dogs on September 13, 2026, giving eligible youth hunters more chances to head afield before the seasons open.

Expanded Muzzleloader WMDs

Additional Wildlife Management Districts (WMDs) have been added to the second week of Maine’s muzzleloader season to include WMDs 12-18 and 20-29, providing hunters with expanded late-season deer hunting opportunities in select areas of the state. Be sure to review the lawbook for a complete list of season dates and WMDs.

No Cell Service? No Problem.

Before you head out, be sure to download a copy of the lawbookor quick reference guide that you need on your phone or computer. Think of it as a modern-day MapQuest—except you don’t need to print it out and stuff it in your glovebox (unless you want to). Just save it to your device to keep Maine’s hunting laws right at your fingertips, even when you’re off-grid.

Download ME Outdoors

You can also download the ME Outdoors app and have access to lawbooks, licenses, and permit holdings—even when you’re offline. Click here or search “ME Outdoors” in the App Store or Google Play to download it today.

Reminder: You’ll need to update your app to the latest version in order to access the new hunting laws and resources.

More information