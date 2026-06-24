Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by First National Bank.

TOWN HILL—A GoFundMe has been set up to help four workers whose staff housing was destroyed, June 23, during a fire.

The fire had been at 11 West Eden Avenue, which contains a storage building and attached apartment.

Four team members who work in the kayak and bike tour industry were living at the apartment. They hope to raise $2,300 in the fundraiser organized by Brad Jordan.

“Thankfully, everyone escaped safely, but four residents lost access to their homes and many of their personal belongings. The building suffered catastrophic damage, leaving the apartment and storage areas uninhabitable,” the GoFundMe reads.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said.

“Our staff members came to Mount Desert Island to help visitors experience Acadia National Park through kayaking, biking, and outdoor adventures. In a matter of hours, they lost clothing, household items, furniture, electronics, and many of the personal possessions that make a place feel like home,” the GoFundMe states.

They hope to help the employees find:

• “Temporary housing,

• Clothing and personal necessities,

• Replacing essential belongings,

• Food and transportation expenses,

• Other emergency costs during the rebuilding and recovery process.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the firefighters, first responders, and community members who helped during this emergency,” the GoFundMe continues. “Thank you for helping our team recover and rebuild after this tragic loss.”

Carbonfree LLC owns the property, which has storage and an apartment where four individuals who work for Acadia Fat Tire E-bike and Maine State Sea Kayak live. Eben Salvatore, a co-owner of Carbonfree, said that the company rents the apartment to Jordan, who houses employees there.

If you have any ideas for potential housing, please contact Jordan at Brad@mainestatekayak.com.

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