Mandy Fitzsimmon, dental assistant with Town Hill Dentistry in Bar Harbor, is on the far right celebrating the Finding Our Voices win of a Governor’s Award for Service and Volunteerism for its Finding Our Smiles program of donated dental care for women domestic abuse survivors. She joined Patrisha McLean and Mary Kamradt, CEO+Founder and Director of Operations respectively of Finding Our Voices at the May 9 awards ceremony in Augusta, Photo by Andy Fitzsimmons

BAR HARBOR—Town Hill Dentistry in Bar Harbor was one of dozens of Maine dental providers celebrated in Augusta on May 9 when Finding Our Voices won the Governor’s Award for Service and Volunteerism for its program of donated dental care to women domestic abuse survivors called Finding Our Smiles.

Finding Our Voices won Outstanding Non-Profit Volunteer Program in the annual awards program managed on behalf of the Office of the Governor by Volunteer Maine, the state service commission.

Finding Our Smiles, remarked Governor Janet T. Mills at the ceremony, “delivers dignified high-quality care to low-income Maine women whose oral health has been impacted by abuse.”

“Through the dedication and compassion of its volunteer providers,” Governor Mills continued, “Finding Our Smiles demonstrates how specialized volunteer service can restore not only oral health, but dignity, confidence, and a renewed sense of possibility.”

Dr. Mitchell Craig of Town Hill Dentistry is painstakingly restoring the smile of a survior with procedures that include a bridge and root canals, with a donated value so far of $16,000. He is one of 40 volunteer dental providers in 10 Maine counties, including such specialists as oral surgeons, endodontists, and hygienists and also labs, who have provided more than $400,000 in the three years since the program launched.

Amanda Fitzsimmons, a Town Hill Dentistry dental assistant, attended the awards ceremony with Finding Our Voices CEO+Founder Patrisha McLean and Director of Operations Mary Kamradt, and Lauren Rice of Seaside Dental Hygiene Studio in Rockland.

Finding Our Voices is the grassroots nonprofit and sisterhood breaking the silence of domestic abuse and providing heart-healing and life-mending resources to Maine women domestic abuse survivors. Its programs aside from Finding Our Smiles include Get Out Stay Out funding, an online support group, and healing retreats. For more information visit https://findingourvoices.net

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