AUGUSTA—Governor Janet Mills announced today that 17 communities and organizations across rural Maine have been awarded $15.9 million in grants from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) to support critical economic development projects.

The projects -- recommended for funding by Governor Mills after a rigorous review process conducted by the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development -- will enhance economic development, support workforce housing construction, expand childcare options, and fund infrastructure improvements across rural Maine.

“Rural Maine is my home, and I know firsthand that our rural communities have the people, the work ethic, and the ideas to build a stronger future. What they have not always had is the investment necessary to turn promise into progress,”said Governor Janet Mills. “These federal investments, recommended for funding by my Administration, will help give communities across rural Maine the resources they need to create good jobs, strengthen local businesses, expand workforce housing, improve critical infrastructure, and support industries that are vital to our state.” “These investments exemplify our strategy of using targeted public funding to leverage private sector engagement and create lasting economic impact,” said Mike Duguay, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. “By strengthening infrastructure, supporting workforce development, and modernizing our manufacturing capabilities, we’re building the foundation for sustained rural prosperity.”

Communities benefitting from Catalyst Awards include:

Brooksville , where the town will receive $902,936 to build the town’s first all-tide public pier, landing, and boat ramp at Betsy’s Cove.

Lewiston , where Tree Street Youth will receive $1 million to construct a new neighborhood center offering childcare, community meeting space, and youth workforce training.

Farmington , where the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will utilize a $1 million grant to construct a multi-use pedestrian and snowmobile bridge over the Sandy River, extending the Whistle Stop Trail to downtown.

Aroostook County, where the Northern Maine Development Commission will use $360,211 to launch “Aroostook Rising,” a two-year talent attraction and retention initiative to address population decline and workforce shortages.

The Governor’s recommendation letter outlining the full list of Maine NBRC Catalyst Award recipients can be found here (PDF).

Last week, the NBRC also announced spring recipients of its Forest Economy Program and Timber for Transit programs. Main Street Skowhegan will put $2.5 million Timber for Transit award toward construction of a timber‑decked riverfront promenade that connects downtown businesses and neighborhoods to the Kennebec River and the Skowhegan River Park. **The City of Rockland **will use $4 million Timber for Transit award to rebuild the Public Landing pier and redesign the harbormaster building to be more resilient to severe storms and flooding.

The Southern Aroostook Development Corporation will receive a $1 million Forest Economy Program grant to develop a modern forest‑products manufacturing facility in the Houlton Industrial Park and lease it long‑term to Kearney Pallet.

“This NBRC award is a transformational investment in Southern Aroostook’s forest economy and manufacturing sector. The funding will support the development of a new manufacturing facility in the Houlton Industrial Park, helping strengthen Maine’s wood products industry, create opportunities for future growth, and increase demand for timber harvested from Maine forests. We are grateful to NBRC and our many partners who helped make this project possible and are excited about the long-term impact it will have on our region,”said Johanna Johnson, Executive Director of the Southern Aroostook Development Corporation.

The NBRC, created in 2008 through legislation sponsored by former Maine U.S. Congressman Mike Michaud, provides targeted federal investment for economic and community development projects in distressed counties in states along the northern border. Maine’s participation in the NBRC has resulted in over $100 million in federal investment supporting hundreds of projects across rural Maine. For more information about NBRC funding opportunities and Maine’s economic development initiatives, visit maine.gov/decd.

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