Gray Cow Parking Lot and Old Firehouse Lane Paving & Traffic Schedule
Mount Desert Town Notification
MOUNT DESERT—Gray Cow Parking Lot and Old Firehouse Lane Paving & Traffic Schedule
Today through May 10, 2026: The project area will remain open to local traffic. The current phase is nearly complete and is now awaiting available asphalt.
Monday May 11 Initial paving: Vehicle traffic will be excluded from the project area and remain excluded overnight.
Tuesday May 12 Surface paving: Vehicle traffic will be excluded from the project area and remain excluded overnight.
Wednesday May 13 and Thursday May 14 Curing: Vehicle access will be excluded from the project area for curing.
Friday May 14 Opening: The project area will reopen to vehicle access.
The above schedule is weather dependent.