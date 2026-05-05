MOUNT DESERT—Gray Cow Parking Lot and Old Firehouse Lane Paving & Traffic Schedule

Today through May 10, 2026: The project area will remain open to local traffic. The current phase is nearly complete and is now awaiting available asphalt.

Monday May 11 Initial paving: Vehicle traffic will be excluded from the project area and remain excluded overnight.

Tuesday May 12 Surface paving: Vehicle traffic will be excluded from the project area and remain excluded overnight.

Wednesday May 13 and Thursday May 14 Curing: Vehicle access will be excluded from the project area for curing.

Friday May 14 Opening: The project area will reopen to vehicle access.