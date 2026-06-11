PORTLAND—Greg Vigue has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as an Assistant Vice President, Middle Market Portfolio Manager based in Southern Maine. In this role, he supports the middle market lending team by analyzing and underwriting new loans, manages existing relationships, and ensures accurate financial reporting within the middle market loan portfolio.

Greg brings more than five years of experience in corporate and commercial finance. Most recently, he was a Commercial Credit Analyst with TD Bank, and prior to that he was a Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Analyst for Mercury Systems.

Greg graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University. He grew up in Pittsfield, Maine, where he earned the Eagle Scout Rank with the Boy Scouts of America and attended Maine Central Institute.

Greg is an active member of the Seaplane Pilots Association, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and has volunteered planting trees in green spaces around the Portland area.

Greg lives in Scarborough, Maine.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating more than 60 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, and has more than $4.5 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.

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