TRENTON—The Ellsworth Amateur Wireless Association invites the public to observe an off-grid emergency communications exercise at the Trenton Elementary School, located across from the Bar Harbor Airport. The event runs rain or shine, from 2:00pm on Saturday, June 27, straight through the night, ending around noon on Sunday, June 28. There will be stations operating Voice (called Phone), Morse code (called CW), Digital messaging, and Satellite contacts -- all sent across the air waves. This is a family-friendly event. There will be operators available to answer questions, as well as a special “Get On The Air” station available for anyone, kids included, who would like to try a voice contact.

Amateur radio, also called ham radio, is a popular service and hobby that uses various radio frequencies for non-commercial communication, experimentation, and public service. Many hams have radios and antennas at their homes, along with portable systems. Ham radio operators communicate locally, worldwide, and with satellites and astronauts, without relying on the internet or cell services. Exercises, such as Field Day, are helpful to practice our transmission skills and test our equipment in preparation for any real emergency. When needed during a disaster, operators work with local, state, and federal agencies to provide reliable communications when the normal infrastructure is unavailable.

The Ellsworth Amateur Wireless Association (EAWA) is an active radio club. We have something going on every week. You can find out more about the EAWA and Field Day at www.W1TU.org.

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