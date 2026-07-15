HCDC has finalized details for our upcoming County Delegate Nomination Meeting. We will convene this Saturday, July 18 at Ellsworth Middle School, 20 Forrest Avenue, Ellsworth.

This meeting is open to anyone who was a registered Democrat in Hancock County as of June 9, 2026. At this meeting, participants will select delegates to represent us at the statewide Nominating Convention which will be held Saturday, July 25 at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center.

Meeting Schedule

8–10:00 am: Check-in and day-of-event registration

9–10:00 am: Meet the delegates / candidates social hour

10:00 am: Meeting & voting begins

If you are interested in running as a delegate to attend the Convention in Bangor, you must declare your interest by Wednesday, July 15th, 5pm, by completing this Delegate Form.

If you would like to attend the County Delegate Nomination Meeting and vote on delegates, we strongly urge you to pre-register by Thursday, July 16th, 5pm, by completing this Participant Form.

Hancock Dems who haven’t pre-registered may still take part; there will be same-day registration starting at 8:00 am Saturday at the school. Please arrive early to ensure that you are checked in well before the 10:00 am start time.

More information on the statewide process.

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