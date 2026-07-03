The Hancock County Democratic Committee’s July meeting will be held on July 16 at 7:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Following brief business updates, we will hear from Democratic candidates Lt. Dakota Dupuis of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Brian Thomas, Esq. Dakota Dupuis is running for Hancock County Sheriff and Brian Thomas earned a place on the ballot for Judge of Probate through a successful write-in campaign. Both candidates will discuss how the legal and criminal justice systems function and share their goals and priorities should they be elected.

This month’s meeting will be held both in person at the UU Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Pre-registration for Zoom participation is required in advance by noon the day before the meeting at www.hancockdems.org. You will receive a unique link that you will need to use to join the meeting.

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