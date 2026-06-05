ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee’s June meeting will be held on June 18th at 7:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Following brief business updates, guest speakers Anna Viertel and Abbie McMillen will present a canvassing workshop. No voter outreach is more effective than canvassing. It’s the most effective thing you can do to bring unenrolled and undecided voters to the polls for Democrats. Come learn why it’s important that YOU join this effort and all about how to be successful. If you feel intimidated about canvassing, our speakers will explain why the experience is probably not what you think.

You’ll learn:

How to divide the work efficiently and enjoyably with a canvassing buddy

What types of handouts work best

How to create lists of people to maximize your impact

When are the best times to knock on doors

Ways to talk to people who challenge you

How to harness energy after the Primary!

We all know the stakes of this November’s election. Here’s your chance to put aside fears and excuses and get out there and make a difference! Join us.

This month’s meeting will be held both in person at the UU Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Pre-registration for Zoom participation is required in advance by noon the day before the meeting at www.hancockdems.org. You will receive a unique link that you will need to use to join the meeting.

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