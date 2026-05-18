ELLSWORTH—The meeting will begin with some brief business and will feature two special guests: Senate Candidate Graham Platner and Congressional Candidate Paige Loud. Both will speak briefly before answering questions.

Register for Zoom

Pre-registration required for Zoom attendance by noon the day before the meeting. You will receive a unique link you will need to use to join the meeting.

Thursday, May 21 @ 7–8:30 pm

Unitarian Universalist Church and via Zoom

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