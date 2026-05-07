ELLSWORTH—On Thursday, May 21 the Hancock County Democratic Committee will hold its general monthly meeting, featuring two special guests.

The meeting will begin with some brief business and will feature Senate Candidate Graham Platner and Congressional Candidate Paige Loud. Graham Platner is a Marine and U.S. Army veteran, oyster farmer, chair of the Sullivan Planning Board, and a candidate running for U.S. Senate in Maine to defeat Susan Collins. Paige Loud, a social worker and University of Maine graduate student, is running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. She is the first Native woman, as a member of the Cherokee Nation, to run for office in Maine.

This month’s meeting will be held both in person at the UU Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Pre-registration for Zoom participation is required in advance by noon the day before the meeting at www.hancockdems.org. You will receive a unique link that you will need to use to join the meeting.

May 21, 2026 7:00PM - 8:30PM - In Person & via Zoom

Unitarian Universalist Church 121 Bucksport Rd, Ellsworth

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