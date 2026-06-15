From the Chair

Time to pull together, folks.



We each had our preferred candidates in the primary. Some won, some lost and as of this writing some outcomes are still to be determined. Whether or not your favorite was victorious, there is one critical goal we must not lose sight of in the months ahead: Democrats MUST win and everything is on the line in the November election. Literally. Division has often interfered with Democrats’ ability to unite behind important goals. Some will be tempted to resist supporting the winning candidates. They may have reasons they believe are justified.

But unity has never been a bigger priority. Withholding votes from any Democrat will only ease the way for a continued MAGA agenda of empowering the billionaire class at the expense of the rights, health and pocketbooks of average Americans. If we don’t rein in MAGA now, the time it takes to repair the damage to our country and our communities could balloon from years to decades as we endure two more exhausting years of an unchecked megalomaniacal president who cares only for the wealthy, his own ego and his wallet.

Every one of our candidates is committed to standing up to the MAGA onslaught and rebuilding a government that serves average Americans well and efficiently - whether from DC, Augusta or your town. And we have an incredibly strong lineup:

Graham Platner won more votes in a Maine Democratic US Senate primary than any other candidate in history. A landslide vote. Our candidates vying to succeed Jared Golden in Congressional District 2 and those hoping to succeed Gov. Janet Mills are smart and experienced, and all have vowed to push back against Trump and his enablers. And we need to return our Democratic state legislators to Augusta, add to their numbers, and make sure we have solid Democratic officials in place in our county.

Although we’re still awaiting final numbers, Brian Thomas, who needed 300 write-in votes to qualify for the November ballot as a Hancock County Democratic candidate for probate judge, reports that he got more than that from voters in Lamoine and Bar Harbor. So let’s stay focused on the big picture.

We have 20 weeks until the November elections and we need to make every one of them count. Our June meeting will focus on canvassing: the most effective way of getting undecided and infrequent voters to turn out at the polls. Two experienced canvassers: Anna Vertiel, a coordinator for the Graham Platner campaign, and Abbie McMillen, treasurer of our county Democratic committee, will lead a discussion that addresses the fears some people have about canvassing and explain what it’s really like (fun, actually!) and why it works.

We’ll also have sign-up sheets where you can express interest in participating in one of the many other activities we’ll be organizing:

Post-card mailings to get out the vote in key campaigns

Letters to the editor to help get across the most important messages we are spotlighting this year.

Placing signs with powerful messages that remind people of the many costs of the GOP agenda and how Dems can represent them better.

Volunteer staffing at the office in Ellsworth.

We look forward to your attendance at HCDC’s June monthly meeting.

Marcia Myers, HCDC Chair

HCDC June Meeting

All About Canvassing With Anna Viertel and Abbie McMillen

Thursday, June 18, 7-8:30 pm, UU Church, 121 Bucksport Road, Ellsworth, and via Zoom

Following brief business updates, guest speakers Anna Viertel and Abbie McMillen will present a canvassing workshop. No voter outreach is more effective than canvassing. It’s the most effective thing you can do to bring unenrolled and undecided voters to the polls for Democrats.

Come learn why it’s important that YOU join this effort and all about how to be successful. If you feel intimidated about canvassing, our speakers will explain why the experience is probably not what you think.

You’ll learn:

How to divide the work efficiently and enjoyably with a canvassing buddy

What types of handouts work best

How to create lists of people to maximize your impact

When are the best times to knock on doors

Ways to talk to people who challenge you

How to harness energy after the Primary!

We all know the stakes of this November’s election. Here’s your chance to put aside fears and excuses and get out there and make a difference! Join us.

Register for Zoom

Pre-registration required for Zoom attendance by noon the day before the meeting. You will receive a unique link to use to join the meeting.

DSC Elections

Please note that at our June meeting we will be electing two new members, and one alternate, to represent Hancock County for the Democratic State Committee. They will join both Laurie Fogelman and MJ Schepers, who were elected at the Maine Democratic Convention in May.

The following three individuals have expressed interest in running. Two have provided bios:

John Fitzgerald, semi-retired attorney and member of District of Columbia and Supreme Court bars. More...

Michael Good, actively involved in local politics in Bar Harbor for decades and president and owner of Down East Nature Tours. More...

Al Judd, former HCDC Chair.

We invite all HCDC members to cast your vote at our June meeting, and you may vote either in person or by Zoom. Thank you!

Upcoming Events in Hancock County

Gouldsboro Pride

When: June 21, 1:00 pm

Where: Prospect Harbor Gazebo Park, Gouldsboro

HCDC had a tent at the Ellsworth Pride ‘26 festival held at Knowlton Park in Ellsworth with about 500 people attending the colorful event inspite of a weather forecast promising recurrent showers and wind gusts.

This year HCDC featured a “Test Your Civic Knowledge” activity to entice and engage visitors to our table. Who engaged the most? It was elementary school kids! And most of them earned their star. Hats off to our youngest generation.

HCDC News

Are You Receiving Text Alerts from HCDC?

Sign up for our Text Alerts to be notified of local rallies and urgent or late-breaking actions in your area. Here are just two recent examples of how text alerts can keep you informed and ready to act.

In mid-May, candidate Aaron Dana of Senate District 6 was running out of time to gather enough signatures to qualify as a Clean Elections candidate. We sent out an urgent text to SD6 towns (Sullivan, Winter Harbor, etc) asking for help to get him across the finish line by the end of the day. And it worked! Dana received more than enough $5 donations to qualify.

On May 31, HCDC sent texts to Democrats in Ellsworth alerting them to the Republican-driven petitions to recall five City Councilors (and which John Linnehan has been helping to push). We received excellent responses to this text (“Thanks for notifying me”), but unfortunately our reach among Ellsworth Dems was limited to the cell numbers and permissions we currently have on file.

By signing up for Text Alerts, we can help keep you on top of these kinds of late-breaking actions where you can make a realdifference.

We need to extend our reach to be as effective as we can be. We send only important and urgent actions targeted to your area. We won’t spam you and you can always opt out. Sign up for Text Alerts.

Sign Up for Mobile Alerts

Meet Our 2026 Social Media & Content Creation Intern

I’m Gabrielle Bardwell and a rising senior at the University of Maine. I’m thrilled to be this summer’s Social Media and Content Creation Intern at HCDC. I’m a Political Science and International Affairs major looking to make real change in my state. This spring I was in Washington DC on the National NOW PAC, but I am back home to make a difference.

Giving News

Monthly gifts are the backbone of support

How many times do you see the option to give once or “make it monthly” for causes you believe in? Well, it’s important to the Hancock County Democratic Committee, too. These donors and their gifts enable HCDC’s teams to plan ahead, adding strength and flexibility to actions and programs. We are grateful to the many friends who are donating monthly and to those who have increased their giving this year.

Strengthened by new volunteers, HCDC has developed and is coordinating local municipal committees, whose members have the on-the-ground vantage point to recruit and support candidates, stage events, and organize canvassing.

Hancock Dems are fighting the Trump and GOP assault on our democracy, our institutions, our way of life—fighting right here, right now in Hancock County. One volunteer recently put it well, “Although individual action can seem ineffective – even lonely – we know that coordinated and unified efforts can bring our country back.”

Giving is easy through ActBlue or via check to our address at PO Box 1414, Ellsworth 04605. HCDC needs your help to win, and all gifts count toward success. Be part of positive change here in Hancock County and across Maine.

Ellen Pope

Action ‘26 team leader

Donate Now

Town Committees

Want to meet like-minded people during these stressful times? Connect with your local Dem committee. You’ll find out what your neighbors are doing to make a difference. There’s always good conversation, ideas, and usually food too. They will be happy to have you join them.

Find your local committee here: hancockdems.org/town-committees

The HCDC Tech Team is Here for You

We want to help all our volunteer leaders become proficient in collaborative tools like Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive and Facebook to help you organize and communicate easily, efficiently, and effectively.

We offer one-on-one or group instruction, either at the Ellsworth headquarters, remotely, or at another mutually agreed-upon location. Contact Wayne at ucallwayne@gmail.com.

2026 HCDC Intern Program

The HCDC Young Democrats committee is announcing the rollout of two exciting course credit/stipend opportunities for the upcoming year. Please help spread the word!

Political Intern

Tech Advisor

Complete descriptions of each position and how to apply can be found on our website. Check it out here: We are hiring!

Food and Clothing Drive

We are collecting nonperishable food and gently-used spring and summer clothing for our community. Please bring your donations to our office, 53 Church Street or Community Closet 207 at 330 Water Street.

Summer Office Hours

Starting June 16, our office is open from 11:00 am-3:00 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Come say hello and chat a bit.

Get Involved

No matter your experience, we can use your help.

Get Started

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