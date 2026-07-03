Photo by Visit Maine

Register before you ride

All ATV registrations expire June 30. Please make sure your ATV is registered before riding.

For every ATV registration purchased, more than two-thirds of the fee goes directly into the trail maintenance fund that supports Maine’s ATV trail system.

Know before you go: Maine’s oversized ATV law

Maine law limits the size of ATVs that may be registered and operated on public trails. If your machine exceeds Maine’s legal size limits, it cannot be registered as an ATV or operated on Maine’s ATV trail system.

Before you ride, make sure your machine meets Maine’s ATV requirements.

Protect the trails

Many ATV trails in Maine exist thanks to private landowners who generously allow public access across their property. Help keep those trails open:

Stay on marked ATV trails. ATV trails are marked with green and white signs. Not all snowmobile trails are ATV trails.

Respect closed trail signs.

Drive to the right and at an appropriate speed.

Tread lightly. Do not tear up trails, ride through mud holes, damage vegetation, or create new paths.

Be respectful on ATV access routes. Yield to all traffic and never pass a vehicle.

Be courteous on multi-use trails.

Ride safely and legally

Never drink and ride.

Remember that modified exhausts are illegal.

Help prevent wildfires. Stay on marked trails, avoid riding in dry vegetation, discard smoking materials appropriately, and call 911 if you see a fire.

Support Maine’s ATV trail system

Support a local ATV club by donating your time or money. Clubs and volunteers maintain the trails riders depend on.

You can also show your support for public access by becoming an Outdoor Partner and joining the team of outdoor enthusiasts, landowners, and Maine Game Wardens dedicated to preserving Maine’s legacy of access to private land.

Have a safe and memorable weekend on Maine’s ATV trails!

More information

ATV Laws + Rules

ATV News and Trail Notices

Bureau of Parks and Lands ATV Trails

Become an Outdoor Partner

ATV Safety Course

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