SOUTHWESt HARBOR—Witches in the Wild, a new workshop created by a local theater-maker and educator, Andrew Simon, will be directed toward children on Thursday, May 14 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm, free of charge.

The workshop invites participants to discover the characters, themes, and events of

Shakespeare’s supernatural tragedy, Macbeth. Participants will work together to discover Shakespeare’s language and practice ensemble theatre-making techniques that will bring the opening scene of the play to life.

The program is offered ahead of rehearsals for a production of Macbeth in the Middle School Shakespeare Project, a program now in its fourth year that brings together students from across Hancock county to collaborate on a new show. Both the workshop and the production are open to any young people interested in working creatively together. The program is directed towards children at the 4th through 8th grade level.

This programming expands on work from Healthy Acadia that builds resilience and focuses on social-emotional learning through mindfulness, presence, and thoughtful discussion, while strengthening connections by being creative and courageous together. Please register at by calling the Southwest Harbor Public Library or signing up online at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/16800369

For more information, email Andrew at andrew.simon@healthyacadia.org.

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