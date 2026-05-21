MAINE—As summer brings longer days and full calendars across Downeast Maine, Healthy Acadia invites community members to find balance, reduce stress, and support overall wellness through a new season of free Tai Chi for Health classes. Designed for a range of experience levels, the classes offer gentle movement and mindfulness practices to improve strength, flexibility, balance, and relaxation, while providing a calm and restorative break during the busy summer months.

Tai chi is often described as “meditation in motion,” blending gentle, flowing movements with mindful breathing. Research shows the practice can improve balance, flexibility, and cognitive function; reduce stress and blood pressure; and support immune health while easing chronic pain and inflammation. It’s also an ideal activity for staying active during the winter months, when movement can be more challenging.

Healthy Acadia’s certified instructors, trained through the Tai Chi for Health Institute founded by Dr. Paul Lam, offer classes designed to help participants safely improve their health, mobility, and confidence. The Tai Chi for Health programs are internationally recognized and recommended by leading health organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Council on Aging.

Offered both in person and online, Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health classes meet weekly for one hour over an eight-week session. These evidence-based courses provide accessible, low-impact movement for people of all ages and abilities.

All classes are free; donations are welcome. Pre-registration is required.

Summer 2026 Course Schedule

In-person courses

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

Mondays, June 15-Aug. 3, 2026, 9-10 a.m., Women for Rural Living, Thankful Room, 87 Main Street, Milbridge.

*No class May 26.

This program is recognized by the U.S. CDC as a highest-tiered evidence-based program for improving balance, strength, flexibility and confidence. While especially effective for arthritis, this program is appropriate for anyone who wants to improve their health and wellness. Course instructor: Lisa Schaefer

Tai Chi for Heart Health

Mondays, April 20-June 15, 2026*, 10-11 a.m., Calais Methodist Home Rec Room, 116 Palmer Street, Calais.

*No class May 25.

This short tai chi set introduces movements from the three most popular tai chi styles: Sun, Yang and Chen. It is designed to help prevent or improve heart conditions, as well as increase balance, immunity and relaxation. Course instructor: Chanise Provencher

Yang 24

Mondays, June 22-Aug. 17, 2026*, 4-5 p.m., Healthy Acadia’s 77 Beechland Road Office, Ellsworth.

*No class July 13.

This course reviews forms 1-15 and focuses on learning movements 16-24 of the Yang 24 form, currently the most practiced tai chi set in the world. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Tai Chi for Energy: Relax, Refresh, and Revitalize

Mondays, June 22-Aug. 17, 2026*, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy Acadia’s 77 Beechland Road Office, Ellsworth.

*No class July 13.

This program comprises two different styles of tai chi. Chen style is vigorous and complex, combining fast and slow movements with powerful spiral force. Sun style incorporates unique qigong (life energy) movements with agile stepping. These two seemingly contrasting styles have complementary internal energy. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

Tuesdays, June 23-Aug. 18, 2026*, 10-11 a.m., Healthy Acadia’s 77 Beechland Road Office, Ellsworth.

*No class July 14.

This program is recognized by the U.S. CDC as a highest-tiered evidence-based program for improving balance, strength, flexibility and confidence. While especially effective for arthritis, this program is appropriate for anyone who wants to improve their health and wellness. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Tai Chi for Bone Health

Tuesdays, June 23-Aug. 18, 2026*, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Healthy Acadia’s 77 Beechland Road Office, Ellsworth.

The gentle and moderate weight-bearing exercises in this course are designed to slow the loss of bone density and help improve relaxation, coordination, muscle strength and balance. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Tai Chi for Beginners

Thursdays, May 21-July 9, 2026, 4:15-5:15 p.m., INSPIRE Recovery Center, 24 Church Street, Ellsworth.

Comprising qigong and Yang-style mind-body exercises, this course introduces the first six movements of the Yang 24 form, currently the most practiced tai chi set in the world. Course instructor: Julie Daigle

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

Thursdays, May 28-July 30, 2026*, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Henry D. Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben.

*No class June 11 and July 16.

The U.S. CDC recognizes this program as a highest-tiered evidence-based program for improving balance, strength, flexibility, and confidence. While especially effective for arthritis, this program is appropriate for anyone who wants to improve their health and wellness. Course instructor: Lisa Schaefer

Online Courses

Intermediate Yang 24 & 40 Forms

Mondays, June 22-Aug. 17, 2026*, 10-11 a.m.

*No class July 13.

This ongoing course is most appropriate for people familiar with Yang-style tai chi. New participants are always welcome! Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Intermediate Sun 73

Mondays, June 22-Aug. 17, 2026*, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

*No class July 13.

This ongoing course is most appropriate for people familiar with Sun-style tai chi. New participants are always welcome! Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention & Tai Chi for Arthritis 2

Tuesdays, June 23-Aug. 18, 2026*, 2-3 p.m.

*No class July 14.

This course is most appropriate for those familiar with the Tai Chi for Arthritis program and are looking for a new challenge. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Yang 24

Wednesdays, June 24-Aug. 12, 2026, 10-11 a.m.

This ongoing course introduces movements from the Yang 24 form, currently the most practiced tai chi form in the world. New participants are always welcome! Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

To register for any Tai Chi for Health class, visit bit.ly/ha-tai-chi. Once registered, online class links will be sent via email. For more information, contact Nina Zeldin at (207) 479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Celebrating 25 years, Healthy Acadia is a community health organization dedicated to building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthier lives. Through partnerships, education, and initiatives, Healthy Acadia addresses a wide range of health priorities across Hancock and Washington counties in Maine. Learn more at healthyacadia.org.

Share

Leave a comment