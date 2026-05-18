ZOOM—Healthy Acadia will host, “Mindfulness in Nature” with Jen Harry, on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free online event is another installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

“Both practicing mindfulness and spending time in nature have been shown to have multiple benefits for our mental and physical well-being,” said Jen Harry, who has been teaching Mindfulness, Meditation, and Resiliency Skills on Mount Desert Island and surrounding areas for over ten years. “Combining these two practices is a great way to slow down, calm the body & mind, improve concentration & focus, and connect more deeply to yourself and your experience.”

Join Harry and Healthy Acadia to explore the benefits and learn a few mindfulness practices you can use in your favorite outdoor location.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. Upon registering, you’ll receive a confirmation that includes the information needed to join the Zoom session. Register online at https://bit.ly/mindful-060426.

Jen Harry specializes in Stress Reduction and Mindfulness Practices for Real Life. She is passionate about sharing the science behind what is happening in our body and brain during stress and teaching research-based tools and practices that empower people to soothe and calm their own nervous systems in any situation. It is her goal to both help people navigate the ups and downs of life with more ease and to experience more happiness and joy in their moments along the way.

Harry offers individual sessions, groups, and workshops to the local community, businesses, and nonprofits that bring together relaxation techniques, mindfulness practices, and the latest research from the field of wellness. She is excited to share her newest offering, Acadia Mindfulness Adventures, which weaves together her love of nature and her passion for practicing mindfulness in real life.

For more information about this event, future mindfulness offerings, or other programs that support mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org. To stay updated on free events, subscribe to Healthy Acadia’s e-newsletter or visit healthyacadia.org/hpm-mindfulness-for-health.

Celebrating 25 years, Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) community health organization dedicated to building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. Serving Washington and Hancock counties, the organization provides community health support and leadership across Maine. For more information, visit healthyacadia.org.

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