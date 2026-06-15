Healthy Acadia will host “3 Body Qigong for Summer” with Jen David Sholemson on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The session will be held in person in the community room at Healthy Acadia’s 77 Beechland Road, Ellsworth location. The free event is another installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Celebrate summer with a gentle, nourishing 3 Body Qigong practice designed to support the heart energy—the Fire element in Traditional Chinese Medicine. This seasonal class helps cultivate balance between heart and mind, encouraging joy, calm, and emotional stability.

Through flowing movements and mindful breath, we’ll support circulation, digestion, and overall well-being while offering full-body preventive maintenance. Leave feeling grounded, open-hearted, and refreshed—ready to enjoy the season with ease and vitality. All levels welcome.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. Register online at https://bit.ly/mindful-070926.

For more information about this event, future mindfulness offerings, or other programs that support mindful living, contact Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org. To stay updated on free events, subscribe to Healthy Acadia’s e-newsletter or visit healthyacadia.org/hpm-mindfulness-for-health.

David Sholemson is an experienced energy healer, Qigong teacher, and workshop facilitator. His journey began in 2005 after a second knee surgery led him to an energy yoga class—an experience that changed his life. Under the guidance of master healer Chun Shim, he trained extensively in Qigong and energy work. Over the years, he became a Reiki Master Teacher, a Tong Ren practitioner, and studied with Qigong master Robert Peng and shaman Sandra Ingerman. Influenced by the teachings of Ram Dass, David integrates wisdom from various traditions to help others find health, balance, and joy. For more information about David and his practice, go to 3bodyha.com.

Celebrating 25 years, Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) community health organization dedicated to building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. Serving Washington and Hancock counties, the organization provides community health support and leadership across Maine. For more information, visit healthyacadia.org.

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