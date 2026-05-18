MAINE—Healthy Acadia is pleased to announce the launch of the Lactation Tent loan program, a new initiative designed to support chestfeeding families, caregivers, and young children at community events throughout Hancock and Washington counties and beyond.

The Lactation Tent provides a portable, private, and welcoming space for chestfeeding or pumping at public community events. The tent is intended to help families with infants and young children feel more comfortable participating in community gatherings and to encourage longer, more inclusive event experiences.

The Lactation Tent includes everything needed to set up a 10-by-10-foot event tent for indoor or outdoor use, including weights and stakes for stability, a rocking lawn chair, foldable footstool, side table, signage, and optional comfort and educational materials. The setup also includes a changing station, along with toys and books for older siblings.

The tent can be assembled by one person or with a group, and setup instructions are included. A video demonstration is also available to support easy assembly.

“The Lactation Tent provides a safe, clean, welcoming environment for chestfeeding families to gather on site,” said Sandy Fortin, Healthy Acadia’s Healthy Eating, Active Living Coordinator. “Bathroom stalls, porta-potties, or sitting in a hot car are not appropriate or comfortable options for chestfeeding or pumping needs. This tent offers a much better alternative by creating a clean, private, and comfortable space for families.”

Healthy Acadia says the initiative reflects its commitment to accessibility, family inclusion, and positive chestfeeding support in community spaces.

“Healthy Acadia holds the belief that ‘Fed is Best,’” said Maddie Comiskey, Healthy Acadia’s Community Outreach and Health Equity Coordinator. “This project is about chestfeeding education and positivity. By facilitating the ability to chestfeed and pump in privacy and with amenities, we believe families with young children will be able to attend more events and stay at these events longer. Our goal is always to make community events accessible to everyone, and we feel strongly that the availability of the Lactation Tent opens the door for a large group of people.”

The Lactation Tent is available for use at public community events and is not intended for personal rentals. There is no fee associated with use. Healthy Acadia will also loan the tent to HEAL Coordinators and PROSPER Initiative counties outside Hancock and Washington counties based on availability, with priority given to Downeast events in the case of scheduling conflicts.

Community members may see the Lactation Tent at upcoming events including Ellsworth Pride on June 7.

To request the Lactation Tent for a community event, complete the Lactation Tent Use Request Form on Healthy Acadia’s website. The form can be accessed at: https://healthyacadia.org/he-lactation-tent.

For more information, contact Sandy Fortin at sandy.fortin@healthyacadia.org or Maddie Comiskey at maddie.comiskey@healthyacadia.org.

The Lactation Tent loan program is made possible through the PROSPER Initiative, which provides resource navigation and support for parents and families with young children affected by substance use disorder. PROSPER is a collaborative partnership between Downeast Community Hospital, Healthy Acadia, Maine Families, Mount Desert Island Hospital, Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, and Pleasant Point Health Center, Passamaquoddy Tribe.

Celebrating 25 years, Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) community health organization working to build vibrant communities and make it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information, visit www.healthyacadia.org.

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