BANGOR — Heidi Sanders has been promoted to Treasury Services Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. In this new role, she will work closely with treasury clients in Maine to support them with their existing services and identify new tools that could help them succeed.

Heidi has 15 years of experience in banking. She began her banking career as a Sales Associate with Wells Fargo Financial, and then as a Treasury Support Specialist and Customer Support Specialist with Bangor Savings Bank. Most recently, she spent the past six years as a Senior Treasury Support Specialist with Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Heidi has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Husson University.

Heidi has previously served as president and secretary of the Parent-Teacher Group at Center Drive School, and volunteered for the recreation department and Little League in Orrington, where she lives with her husband, Josh, and their children, Olive and Tristan.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating more than 60 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, and has more than $4.5 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.