BAR HARBOR — MDI Adult and Community Education (MDI ACE) is inviting local employers to help shape future workforce training by completing a brief online survey.

The survey, available at mdi.maineadulted.com, takes about a minute and asks businesses to identify current hiring challenges, skills gaps, and training needs

“Adult education works best when it reflects the real needs of the community,” said Lauren Koncinsky, Director of MDI Adult and Community Education. “We can build strong programs, but they’re only meaningful if they connect directly to the challenges local businesses are facing.”

MDI ACE has long focused on creating opportunities that lead to better jobs and a more resilient local economy. By helping individuals gain new skills, the program works to align education with the evolving needs of the workforce.

“Our role is to listen first,” Koncinsky said. “The businesses on this island understand better than anyone what’s missing, what’s changing, and what would make a real difference. This survey is a simple way for us to learn from them and respond in a meaningful way.”

MDI Adult and Community Education also provides academic programming, including high school completion through credit-based courses and HiSET preparation, as well as English language classes for multilingual learners. These programs support individuals in reaching their education and career goals while strengthening the overall workforce.

The initiative aligns with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which encourages adult education programs to be closely tied to regional labor market demands. Survey responses will directly inform future training opportunities across industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and the trades.

Chambers of commerce across Mount Desert Island have been asked to share the survey with their members, but all businesses are encouraged to participate, regardless of affiliation.

In addition to the survey, Koncinsky is available to meet with business owners and managers for brief, informal conversations about workforce challenges and opportunities.

“Every conversation helps us do this work better,” she said. “Even a few responses can help point us in the right direction.”

The survey deadline is May 14. To participate, visit the MDI ACE website or: Work Together.

For more information or to connect directly, contact Lauren Koncinsky at 207-288-4703 or lauren.koncinsky@mdirss.org.

MDI Adult and Community Education provides literacy, workforce, and lifelong learning programs for adults in the Mount Desert Island region. Learn more at mdi.maineadulted.com.

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