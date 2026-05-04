TRENTON—Join us for a cozy High Tea at the Trenton Grange with tasty treats and great company on Sunday, May 31 from 2 PM - 4 PM

Come sip and snack in person at the charming Trenton Grange! Enjoy a relaxing afternoon filled with delicious teas, tasty treats, and great company. Whether you’re a tea lover or just looking for a cozy way to spend your day, this event is perfect for you. Bring your friends or come make new ones – everyone is welcome at our High Tea gathering. Don’t miss out on a delightful experience!

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