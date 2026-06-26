



NORTHEAST HARBOR – On Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 p.m. the Northeast Harbor Library will host a talk with Emmy Award winning producer and history teacher David Felsen about his new book New York City Monuments of Black Americans: A History and Guide.



New York City is blessed with an incredible array of public sculptures. One overlooked aspect of this collection is its monuments of Black Americans, each with its own remarkable story. The first appearance of a Black person in a city monument came in the Civil War Soldiers’ Monument in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery in 1876, but this was a nameless symbolic figure. It wasn’t until 1945 that Booker T. Washington became the first identifiable Black American honored in a New York City monument.



Behind every first is a story of triumph over adversity and exclusion. With this book and presentation, David Felsen reveals the stories behind thirty inspiring monuments that have endured, as well as how they found their place in the city’s history.



David Felsen teaches American history to eleventh graders at Avenues: The World School in New York City. He has an MA in American history from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and a bachelor’s degree in history from Haverford College. Before becoming a history teacher, David produced television documentaries for HBO, PBS and History, among others.



Register at nehlibrary.org/events or by calling 207-276-3333.

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