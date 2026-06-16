HOLIDAY TRASH SCHEDULE REMINDER: JUNETEENTH

Please note the adjusted collection schedule for the upcoming holiday week:

Friday Pick-Up will move to Thursday.

There will be no trash collection on Friday, June 19th.

Keep Wildlife Wild: Bear Safety Rules

With the warmer weather, local wildlife is active. Let’s all do our part to prevent human-bear conflicts and protect our animals by following these container rules:

Morning Placement Only: Do not place garbage containers out the night before your scheduled pick-up.

7:00 AM Deadline: Containers must be at the curb the morning of your scheduled pick-up no later than 7:00 AM.

Secure Storage: Secure your trash indoors or use bear-resistant containers whenever possible.

Remove Attractants: Clean grills, bird feeders, and pet food dishes regularly to avoid drawing bears to your property.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe!

Share

Leave a comment