Holiday Trash Schedule Reminder for Mount Desert
Town release
HOLIDAY TRASH SCHEDULE REMINDER: JUNETEENTH
Please note the adjusted collection schedule for the upcoming holiday week:
Friday Pick-Up will move to Thursday.
There will be no trash collection on Friday, June 19th.
Keep Wildlife Wild: Bear Safety Rules
With the warmer weather, local wildlife is active. Let’s all do our part to prevent human-bear conflicts and protect our animals by following these container rules:
Morning Placement Only: Do not place garbage containers out the night before your scheduled pick-up.
7:00 AM Deadline: Containers must be at the curb the morning of your scheduled pick-up no later than 7:00 AM.
Secure Storage: Secure your trash indoors or use bear-resistant containers whenever possible.
Remove Attractants: Clean grills, bird feeders, and pet food dishes regularly to avoid drawing bears to your property.
Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe!