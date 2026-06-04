We are still basking in the joy of last week’s kickoff events for our 10th anniversary celebration! On Thursday evening, we gathered at the beautiful Hidden Barn Books to work with five Maine-based artists to create art in five different mediums exploring themes of climate change, community collaboration, and solutions for a thriving future. We left feeling inspired and grounded in the important role creativity plays in understanding complex challenges like climate change and in envisioning a pathway forward. A huge thank you to the artists and volunteer who made this event possible and to Hidden Barn Books for hosting us!



On Friday, we gathered on the campus of The Community School for Place-Based Education to listen to the music of GoldenOak. Before the music began, we had a powerful honoring of the past decade of collective action as different community members stood and shared an ACTT impact from the past 10 years and the role they played in making that impact possible. We were very moved by these reflections and reminded of all that is possible when we come together. How lovely to then sit together around the fire and under the open sky while GoldenOak invited us to consider our connection to the natural world, climate change, and each other. A big thank you to GoldenOak and to The Community School for providing such a beautiful location.



More events are coming! Read through this email to see photos from the first events (catch some videos on our events page on the website) and to mark your calendar for the upcoming Gear Swap & Repair Cafe, Youth Conversation, and Local Food Potluck and Regional Solutions Brainstorm.

Click to read the Campaign Case Statement

In honor of ACTT’s 10th Anniversary, we have launched a focused fundraising campaign. Our goal: building the foundation for the next decade of climate solutions leadership. We seek to raise $1 million in gifts and pledges outside our annual giving appeal, with pledges including multi-year gifts spanning 2026-2028. To-date, we have raised $400,000 towards that goal!

This funding will help us achieve three specific goals:

Increase our capacity for local project leadership, including support for resilience-building, fostering collaboration, and expanding local clean energy access.

Increase our capacity for statewide leadership, including expanding support offered through Local Leads the Way and access to the Climate Ambassadors intergenerational and school-specific curricula.

Alleviate day-to-day fundraising pressure, allowing us to look ahead and plan for a long-term financial foundation: The 10th Anniversary Campaign will build the financial foundation needed to support ACTT over the next three years, particularly in the face of greater funding challenges due to the lack of federal funding. Alleviating day-to-day fundraising pressure will allow staff to focus on increased local and statewide leadership and to plan for long-term financial security beyond the next three years.

You can read more about the campaign and our specific plans for each goal including the funding amount directed towards each goal at our case statement online.

We invite ACTT supporters to participate in this important campaign, playing a critical role in ensuring another decade of A Climate to Thrive. There are many ways to participate! Supporters can make a multi-year pledge, spread between 2026 and 2028, make a one-time gift towards our goal, or join our new Movement Makers Monthly Giving Program! Monthly givers donate a set amount each month and all donations received through the Movement Makers between 2026 and 2028 will help us achieve the $1 million goal.

If you are interested in making a multi-year pledge, please reach out to us at johannah@aclimatetothrive.org and we will be happy to facilitate the process for you.

You can make a one-time gift online or via mail to A Climate to Thrive at PO Box 75, Mount Desert, ME 04660. If you are interested in making a gift of stock, we can facilitate that process for you.

If you are interested in making a monthly gift, you can read more about the Movement Makers program and sign up here.

We know there are many requests for support at this time. We are grateful to you for considering supporting ACTT at this critical juncture for climate solutions. Reflection on the importance of this campaign follows.

The Challenge

Sea level rise, storms, fire, and drought are climate related threats to our local communities, our economies, and the environment we call home. Small Maine towns are unprepared for these mounting impacts; without assistance they lack the capacity to prepare. Vulnerable community members are at high risk as energy prices shoot upward, and the current energy system is not only dirty, but also increasingly vulnerable to climate impacts. Meanwhile, the federal government has withdrawn support for climate action.

The Opportunity

Local action and organizing hold great potential to lead solutions that align with community priorities, successfully overcome local challenges, and positively address existing inequities. However, to be effective, this local action requires focus and prioritization, informed by technical knowledge and implementation experience. The opportunity also exists to harness community leadership and insight, build regional networks of local action, and leverage those efforts to directly inform state planning and policy. Without clarity, knowledge, and the connection needed to scale impact, there is a high risk that local action will be unproductive or disorganized, and that local investments in addressing climate change will fade.

The Need

We need leaders who have a commitment to local priorities and opportunities, along with technical expertise, organizing skills, and connection to state planning and policy. We need these leaders to help towns make critical infrastructure improvements, looking towards an energy system that is clean, affordable, secure, and resilient. We need to build strong social connections that empower community members to participate in and benefit from a better energy system, to prepare to take care of neighbors during climate-related emergencies, and to be proactive in planning for climate-related impacts. We need direct access to supportive state-level planning and policy resources for effective local solutions.

In short, we need A Climate to Thrive! Thank you for helping make this work possible.

Click to read more about ACTT’s new monthly giving program: the Movement Makers!

Images from the Kick-off Events in the 10th Anniversary Event Series

Community Gear Swap and Repair Cafe, Saturday, June 13, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at and co-hosted with the Northeast Harbor Library

The community is invited to bring loved but outgrown items in good condition for a seasonal gear swap focused on summer/early fall items and equipment, as well as to bring broken or worn down appliances to learn from experienced volunteers on how to fix your long used items. Join the community to enhance the life of your gear and home electronics as we work together to reduce waste and the emissions associated with the production of goods and to build networks of care. (We decided to combine our plans for an upcoming Repair Cafe with a Gear Swap - we hope you will be able to join us! If you have repair experience and are interested in volunteering, please reach out to Alison at alison@aclimatetothrive.org.)

Climate Justice Collaboration, an event for Youth, Monday, June 15, 5:30 p.m. at Volta Climbing Gym

Youth (under 30s) are invited to join A Climate to Thrive and Maine Youth for Climate Justice to explore climate justice action in their schools and communities, how A Climate to Thrive can support their work, to establish regional networks for collaboration, and to explore the connection between local work and state policy and ways they can get involved in shaping state policy with a climate justice focus.

Community Local Food Potluck and Regional Climate Solutions Brainstorm, Thursday, June 18, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Beech Hill Farm in Mount Desert

Join ACTT for a local food potluck organized around three courses with the opportunity to dive into collaborative brainstorming on three different regional climate solutions topics: building community resilience and connectedness in preparation for climate impacts; a clean, affordable, resilient energy system; and solid waste reduction and management. We hope folks from throughout the Hancock County region will join us to consider best collaborative approaches to addressing each topic - and to enjoy delicious local food! As this event is organized around three courses, we encourage those planning to attend to sign up for a specific course within the potluck. Thank you!

Pizza in the Park, Thursday, July 16, 5:30 p.m. at The Stone Barn

A popular ACTT summer event, attendees will gather outdoors over pizza in a facilitated discussion focused on community driven climate solutions topics of the participants choosing.

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