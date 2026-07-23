Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Just so you know what Jared Golden has been up to.

ThankYou B. Mullen in Heather Cox Richardson's substack:

Yesterday, six House Democrats voted to give Trump another $1.15 trillion for defense, including $73 billion meant to help cover the rising costs of his failing, economy-destroying war with Iran. This same defense policy bill would further integrate the U.S. and Israeli militaries - almost inextricably and giving the Netanyahu regime direct involvement in and control of US policy. Six conservative Democrats voted for the legislation: Henry Cuellar of Texas ($2.3 million); Don Davis of North Carolina ($4 million); Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington ( $431,000), ***Jared Golden of Maine $1 million)***; Vicente Gonzalez of Texas (397,000), and Adam Gray of California ($60,000). Without their votes, the defense policy bill would have failed.

Dollar amounts are from AIPAC Tracker.

Golden also voted in favor of Trump’s voter suppression agenda – helping pass Republicans’ Voter ID Act, which was stuffed into a bill that otherwise purports to limit insider trading by members of Congress.

When Golden said he'd have no trouble working with Trump, he meant working for Trump

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