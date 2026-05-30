Photo courtesy Constance Millinor.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Music Festival.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—A current inventory of approximately 90% of the town’s dwelling units shows that roughly half are year-round residences with another quarter being used by summer residents and another quarter being used by tourists and visitors for short-term visits.

The town’s Sustainability Committee’s subcommittee on housing reported the findings to the town’s Select Board this week.

“During the winter we held four community conversations about housing that provided us with a sense of the public’s interest and familiarity with housing issues. During these conversations and others, the public asked why Southwest Harbor is the only town on MDI that has not addressed Short Term Rentals (STRs),” an email signed by subcommittee members MaryEllen Martel and Lydia Goetze said.

Tremont and Mount Desert voters have rejected ordinances dealing with or limits to short-term rentals in their towns. Bar Harbor has a cap on short-term rentals not a primary residence in its town and both a fee and inspection process for all short-term rentals.

In a May 19 letter to the Select Board, the two women wrote, “We do not see registration as a prelude to regulation, nor do we recommend regulation of STRs at this time.”

Martel and Goetze said they’d like to have two more community conversations in June that would focus on short-term rentals to try to generate data about public opinion on the topic. They’d also like to speak with more short-term rental property owners to fill out more of their data.

“We see these conversations as an important way to encourage civil discourse about the topic,” they wrote.

It could be, they said, the first step to a potential question dealing with short-term rentals on the town ballot at the November election.

“I think that sounds like a great idea. I think it gives more transparency to the community that you're gathering data for those who might not know, puts you out there more as trying to help wrap our arms around this incredibly complex issue,” said Select Board Vice Chair Natasha Johnson.

During the committee-run workshops, people get a chance to speak without being interrupted, corrected, or responded to.

“Most Maine towns that register STRs require a simple fire safety inspection and record the contact information for a local resident who can provide access to the structure in case of a fire. We would expect to conduct a public education effort about the issues before voting on the ballot question. We do not see registration as a prelude to regulation, nor do we recommend regulation of STRs at this time. We hope that you will join us in encouraging community conversation and data gathering on this topic,” they wrote.

They hope to do one at the Harbor House and one at the fire station, they told the Select Board during its May 26 meeting.

The Select Board approved the Sustainability Committee’s request for $459.54 from the SWH Recycling Club to use the next fiscal year. The board put the money in the reserves for the committee to use.

Melanie Lisy had an excused absence for the meeting.

LAND USE ORDINANCE (LUO) TASKFORCE

The Town is contracting with the Musson Group to update multiple aspects of its Land Use Ordinance.

Some updates are about the language; some are state-required; and some involves the clarification of the citizens’ initiative related to soil testing.

The board approved an ad hoc advisory committee consisting of one Select Board member, one Planning Board member, and five at-large members, all of whom are to be legal residents of Southwest Harbor.

ELECTION DAY AND TOWN OFFICE SCHEDULE

The Town Office will be closed to the public on Tuesday, June 9, during the election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Both the town clerk and deputy clerk have to work at the election site, which is the reason for the closure of the front office on that day.

APPOINTMENTS

The appointment to the town’s Planning Board, which had two applicants in the packet was tabled. Lee Worcester, the current vice chair, had applied for reappointment. Former Select Board member Chapin McFarland had also applied for the five-year term.

Other appointments and reappointments include:

John Stanley was reappointed to the Shellfish Committee for a term effective until June 30, 2029.

Anne Napier and William Norwood were appointed to the Harbor Committee for a term effective until June 30, 2028.

John Stanley was appointed to the Harbor Committee for a three-year term effective until June 30, 2029.

Carl Wrubel was reappointed to the Warrant Committee for a 3-year term effective until June 30, 2029.

Ellen Pope chose not to serve another term on the Warrant Committee.

Donald Lodge was reappointed to the Warrant Committee for a 2-year term effective until June 30, 2028.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

The board approved the Harbor House’s license for an incorporated civic organization for the Lobsters on the Sound fundraiser and the Polo & Yacht Club Party Fundraiser.

Beals Lobster Pier received a liquor license and special amusement permit that allows one or more vocalists and/or instrumentalists with or without mechanical amplification.

The Upper Deck also renewed its liquor license and a special amusement permit for one or more vocalists and/or instrumentalists with or without mechanical amplification.

FLAGS GOING UP, TODAY, MAY 30

All three above photos via the SWHFD.

According to the Southwest Harbor Fire Department, “Today, members of the Southwest Harbor Fire Department and Southwest Harbor Police Department are assisting the Acadia Chamber, McEachern & Hutchins, Inc. SW, and Stanley Electric with the installation of flags throughout Southwest Harbor and into Tremont.

“Motorists may encounter personnel working along roadways throughout the day. Please use caution, reduce your speed, and be attentive when traveling through these areas to help ensure this project is completed safely and efficiently.

“Public safety is provided by your local first responders every day in many different forms. While today’s efforts may not involve responding to an emergency, they are another example of our commitment to keeping our community safe while supporting projects in our town.”

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Acadia Brochures of Maine.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

Council Agenda and Packet

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