The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—In just one month, Jennifer Joseph, the reigning 2026 USA Ambassador Ms. Maine, will be heading to Orlando, Florida.

There, the Mount Desert Island woman, will represent Maine on the pageant’s national stage, competing in the USA Ambassador National Pageant, which is held July 21–26, at the Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

“I am super excited and nervous,” Joseph said. “I am competing in a couple optionals, including state costume, where I get to proudly represent our state in the costume that I have been designing with S. Max Designs, and I cannot wait to make my island proud with my costume! I am definitely nervous to be on a national stage as this is my first time going to Nationals, but I have been preparing for this for a long time and working with my pageant coach to make sure my walk and interview skills are spot on and stage ready! I feel very excited to represent our state at a National level and show them how amazing Maine is!”

Hard work is part of Jennifer’s core. She’s been volunteering and working around the island for years. That kindness is compounded through the pageant organization, which is charity-driven and meant to promote what it calls S.L.I.C.C.—Success through Leadership, Integrity, Character, and Conﬁdence.

“Unlike many traditional pageants, the USA Ambassador system focuses and scores contestants heavily on community service, public speaking, and academic or professional achievements,” the press release reads.

“Jennifer brings a rich, decade-long legacy to her current title, having been an active part of the Maine Academic Scholarship Pageant (MASP) system for the past 10 years. Her journey began a decade ago supporting the organization from the audience as a dedicated “pageant mom,” eventually inspiring her to step onto the stage herself as a successful contestant, and most recently expanding her leadership role within the system to serve as a local pageant director,” the release reads.

Joseph has spent her reign championing First Line Allies, a platform she created herself.

“I am part of a multigenerational line of first responders. I grew up as a junior firefighter with the Southwest Harbor Fire Department, and this allowed me to spend time one-on-one with my dad without my younger siblings around and learn all about fire service,” Joseph said.

Her dad was a lieutenant and an engineer.

He taught her, she said, “not only how to operate the trucks and pump water, but how to repair the trucks when they broke down, the quirks they may have, and so much more.”

That experience mattered to her and so did her dad’s—all the first responders’—service.

“After growing up, I left for college and upon my return, realized how much of a disconnect there was between first responders and public safety and the general public,” she said. “Kids these days see firefighters and are terrified of them in full turnout gear; they see police and fear they are in trouble as many parents use this as a behavioral threat, and they associate EMS with doctors and needles and are terrified. My goal is to be rid of that stigma and bring unity and community back together.”

To do that, she focuses on proactive partnerships and mutual support.

That’s not all she’s focusing on.

She’s also advocating for the pageant’s Maine platform: Crown CARES (Creating A Respectful Environment in Schools and Society).

It’s a specialized anti-bullying curriculum.

The goal?

To cultivate kindness, inclusivity, and respectful social environments across schools and communities.

She’s passionate about that platform for a lot of reasons, but one of those reasons is love.

“I have a teenager on the autism spectrum and over the years I have seen her bullied by others because they consider her ‘different’ and don't understand her quirks or why she does the things she does,” Joseph explained. “MASP offered a therapeutic pageant for women and girls with disabilities and we joined the system when she turned five. This platform and the girls within the system promoting it within their communities made my child feel so welcomed and accepted and loved. To bring that platform into our local schools and schools around the state and see how receptive kids are to an antibullying platform was heartwarming.”

It was so heartwarming that she joined too.

And what happened?

That same inclusion happened.

“When I joined, I experienced the same acceptance my daughter had a few years prior. As a plus-size queen, most pageant systems told me over the years that I wasn't pretty enough, or thin enough, or fit their image of ‘perfect,’” she explained. “This system never bullied me and instead, welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like I wasn't joining just a pageant system, but coming home to my pageant family.”

“Stepping onto the national stage as USA Ambassador Ms. Maine through the Maine Academic Scholarship Pageant is an incredible honor and I am so excited for the opportunity to represent our beautiful state and continue to further my volunteerism and community service opportunities on a national level,” says Jennifer. “Having experienced the MASP system as a mother, a competitor, and a director over the last 10 years, I know ﬁrsthand how deeply this organization changes lives. Through the mission of Crown CARES, I am dedicated to showing leadership as I believe it to be deﬁned; by character, resilience, the ability to adapt to change, and actionable integrity.”

She said she had a lot of people in the community to thank for their help.

“My close-knit community of those closest to me are super supportive of me, and have known about my journey to nationals since the day I called them all in tears that I won at states,” she said. “As a whole, the MDI community is not widely aware of my title unless they are actively following my Facebook page as a state titleholder, have had me actively volunteering at one of their events, are friends or family, or have been approached as I am still trying to get business and personal sponsors between now and Nationals.”

That might be changing soon.

And for now? She’s doing the work, helping the community, lifting up others, and getting ready for that national competition.

“I have so many people to give thanks and shoutouts to! My family has always been super supportive of me in any endeavors or adventures I have been on and are always cheering me on and supporting my dreams. My sister queen, Sasha Rea, has been with me since I started competing and she and I have competed together. To have that special connection with someone in pageantry where the sisterhood continues outside of the pageant weekend is a rarity and I found that person in Sasha. We lift each other up, and cheer each other on,” Joseph said. “She has always been able to tell when I need a pep talk before I realize it, and we have such an amazing friendship that started from pageantry. She is my pageant sister for life!”

There have been other women supporting her along the way, too, she said.

“Miss Deb and Miss Michele have been my directors for years, since I first started with MASP 10 years ago as a pageant mom with my daughter. They have been there for me since day one! From 5 million questions, to backstage pep talks, to late night chats, they have always supported me and listened to me, pageant world and beyond!” she said. “A special shoutout to my two kids; they have grown up in the world of pageantry in some form and they have been some of my biggest supporters through it all!”

That’s not all though. There are also her sponsors.

“And a huge thank you to the pageant sponsors I have so far; Carroll’s Drug Store, Gordius Garage, John W. Goodwin Jr Construction, and Jordan’s Restaurant! These sponsors have helped make it possible for me to get to Nationals.”

At the upcoming national event, Jennifer Joseph will join elite titleholders from across the country to compete for prestigious academic scholarships and the ultimate national title.

For local business sponsorships, appearance bookings, or ways to help out, you can contact the state oﬃce at CYCSACO@gmail.com.

All photos courtesy Jennifer Joseph.

RECENT PRESS RELEASES AND BRIEFS

To see all the press releases, click here. To see our news, click here. For the full archive, click here. All of these are on our dedicated website.

Follow us on Facebook or BlueSky or Instagram. And as a reminder, you can easily view all our past stories and press releases here.

Thanks for reading Bar Harbor Story! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

If you’d like to donate to help support us, you can, but no pressure! Just click here (about how you can give) or here (a direct link), which is the same as the button below.

To support The Story

If you’d like to sponsor the Bar Harbor Story, you can! Learn more here.

Leave a comment

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR COMMUNITY