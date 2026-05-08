SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Pop in to the Southwest Harbor Public Library in May and June to behold the flotilla of Huck’s Ducks, a fleet of duck decoys that reimagine who takes aim when hunting season arrives. Hear Northeast Harbor artist Richard Huck speak on Tuesday, June 2, from 5:30–6:30 p.m. in his talk, “Huck’s Ducks: Decoy Defenders.” Learn how this project began, his process, and his various excursions with the flock. Registration is appreciated for this in-person program.

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