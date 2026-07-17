BAR HARBOR—Get ready for our fourth annual Hudson to Harbor event!

Bar Harbor Historical Society welcomes over 30 contemporary artists influenced by Maine to exhibit at La Rochelle. In this annual fundraiser, artists take home 50% of the sale price and 50% is donated to BHHS. The showcase will be available to view during the museum’s opening hours from the 20th to 24th of July.

The Hudson to Harbor preview reception takes place on

Saturday, July 18th from 5:00-7:30pm

Get tickets here!

If you are a Gilded Age Society, Eden Circle, or Proprietor’s Club member, please email us at info@barharborhistorical.org to claim your free two tickets!

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