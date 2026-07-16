Courtesy Bar Harbor Whale Watch

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Viridian Law.

FRENCHMAN BAY—The posts came in this week all over social media. Whales were in the water. Some, the photos showed, were close to shore.

“Now is the time to get out on the water! The wildlife sightings have been incredible so far this month!” Bar Harbor Whale Watch wrote on a July 11 social media post.

It’s only gotten better.

On the marine radio, boaters told the whale watch vessels what they were seeing. Whales.

While whales are common in Maine waters, this past week was a bit different.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources alerted boaters that there were numerous humpback whales that were close to shore.

According to the department, those close-to-shore sightings spanned “from Port Clyde up through Jonesport.”

The department also wanted boaters to not go close to the whales. It had recently received reports that this had occurred.

“This can result in injuries to both the whales and the people,” the department cautioned.

"Spoon" the humpback with Mount Desert Rock in the distance in late June. Courtesy of Bar Harbor Whale Watch.

“It was a very interesting week of seeing whales feeding on schools of pogies (menhaden/bunker) very close to shore!” Julie Taylor, lead naturalist of Bar Harbor Whale Watch said Thursday.

The company has had its first basking shark sighting of the season as well as harbor seals and other sea mammals, birds, and fish.

Harbor seals sunning. Photo courtesy of Bar Harbor Whale Watch.

When it comes to whales, the department suggests that “when boating in waters shared with whales, boaters are reminded to:

“Keep your distance : NOAA Greater Atlantic Region recommends all fishermen and boaters (including kayakers and paddleboarders) to keep a safe distance from humpback whales of at least 100 feet - preferably 300 feet .

“Slow down : In areas where you suspect whales will be present, slowing to 10 knots helps to prevent collisions by allowing both you and the whale time to react.

“Steer clear of spouts and bubbles : If you see any large bubbles or disturbances in the water, it could be a whale feeding. Respect a whale’s behavior and keep your distance.

“Protect your recreational fishing gear: Don’t cast or troll near or around humpback whales or bubble clouds. If a bubble cloud appears while you’re fishing, pull up your gear, if possible.

Humpback whales can create bubble clouds. This helps the whales to focus their prey within the center or “corral” them.

Maine DMR warns, “Fishermen or boaters in these bubble patches run the risk of colliding with a humpback whale as it rapidly approaches the surface. When a whale collides with a vessel, it can be gravely injured and die from its injuries. Collisions with whales have also thrown boaters from, caused damage to, and even capsized vessels, causing injuries and even death.”

Whales are protected by the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act. It is illegal to kill, injure, harass, or chase whales or marine mammals.

“Harassment includes any activity that results in changes to the whales’ natural behaviors, such as feeding. Violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act can result in fines up to $35,000 and up to one year in prison,” the DMR release states.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Acadia Brochures of Maine.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

Get more information on safe boating near whales.

Bar Harbor Whale Watch

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