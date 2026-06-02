Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Anne's avatar
Anne
3h

When I was a parent with kids in the MDIRSS school system, I was kind of against re-organization. I think because I found each individual school 'quaint' in its community. But then... I started to wonder why one school had a great art program, and another better music. Still another has more tech instruction and another is known for better science. Some years there were attempts to have middle school teams and events. Other years not so much.

As an employee... I see far more pros than cons when it comes to consolidation. Just on the monetary level... there could be less duplication of purchases and processes. More sharing of resources. We do it now... sometimes... but it is unwieldy to purchase say... a computer application that each school needs, but then the cost is spread out amongst the schools in a complicated math formula. I am happy to give my time and expertise to another school, but other employees think that they should not offer anything to another school unless they are compensated separately. Yet at the end of the day... we are all getting paid out of the same big bag of money.

From an educational perspective, it would enable more collaboration between the middle schools. More contact.. which is good for the social development of those students. More collaboration in curriculum. More sharing of resources. I just think now... it's a really good idea.

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