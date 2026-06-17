credit Shervin Lainez

BAR HARBOR—Beloved folk trio I’m With Her–comprised of multi-GRAMMY® winners Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins—recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertperforming their cover of Paul Simon’s “The Obvious Child.” This rendition is off of their just-announced live album Sing Me Alive, which was released April 17 on Rounder Records.The live album features songs recorded across 8 different shows from the band’s massive 2025 tour in support of their latest studio album Wild and Clear and Blue.



The announcement of Sing Me Alive comes on the heels of I’m With Her winning two awards at the 68th Annual GRAMMY® Awards last month--Best Folk Album fortheir 2025 record Wild and Clear and Blue, as well as Best American Roots Performance for “Ancient Light.” The two wins bring the band’s career GRAMMY® Award total to three. I’m With Her won a GRAMMY® in 2020 for Best American Roots Song. They also won Song of the Year for “Ancient Light” at the 2025 Americana Awards, and recently won Artist of the Year and Album of the year at the 2026 International Folk Music Awards.



I’m With Her released their stunning album Wild and Clear and Blue in 2025 to impressive chart debuts and widespread critical acclaim. Coming seven long years after their breakout debut album,Wild and Clear and Blue was recorded in New York at both The Outlier Inn in the Catskills and The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck. It was produced byJosh Kaufman (member of Bonny Light Horseman) and mixed by D. James Goodwin. The result is the long-awaited sophomore album from a close-knit alliance of highly esteemed musicians, each graced with a deep understanding of folk tradition and unbridled passion for expanding its possibilities.



The group’s first album led to a GRAMMY® nomination, wins at the Americana Music Association Awards and International Folk Music Awards, #1s on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums and Folk Albums charts (where it remained charting for 7 months), and much more.They have performed songs from the album on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS Saturday, in addition to their Colbert performance. Now, on their latest record, I’m With Her bring their luminous harmonies to a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present, and bravely moving forward into the unknown.

Who: I'm With Her

What: performing

Where: 1932 Criterion Theatre ~ Bar Harbor, ME

When: August 17

Time: 7pm (doors @ 6pm)

Tix: $64-$85 (ticket info)

Ages: all ages

Website: www.imwithherband.com

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