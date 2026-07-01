DATE EFFECTIVE: Immediately

STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION: Title 7, Chapter 303, §1753

State of Maine Import and movement restrictions related to New World Screwworm (NWS), a parasitic disease caused by Cochliomyia hominivorax. New requirements for entry.

Introduction and Summary

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF), referred to as the Department, and the Commissioner of DACF, is statutorily charged with exercising supervision to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, and parasitic diseases, and exposure thereto among domestic animals in the State, Title 7, Chapter 303, §1753.

New World Screwworm (NWS), a type of fly, was eradicated from the United States in 1966. International prevention and control efforts have been in place since then to keep the United States free of this fly and its infestations. As a pest of all warm-blooded animals, NWS can infest all livestock species, wildlife, poultry and other birds, dogs, cats, and other small pets, as well as humans. Reintroduction has the potential to cause significant economic damage to the livestock industry in the United States.

On June 3, 2026, the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of NWS (Cochliomyia hominivorax) in Zavala County, Texas. NWS lays eggs in open wounds and orifices of any warm-blooded animal. The eggs hatch into larvae, which infest and feed on living tissue, causing severe injury to and potential death of infested animals. After feeding in open wounds, larvae drop to the ground to pupate and later hatch into adult flies that go on to lay eggs and infest additional animals. Therefore, any movement of infested animals poses a risk of moving the fly to new areas where it could establish additional populations and sources of infestation.

To counter the threat of NWS, Maine is imposing additional animal movement restrictions and requirements for entry that include the following:

Animals infested with or suspected infested with NWS are not allowed.

Animals originating from a premise currently under quarantine for NWS are not allowed until the quarantine is lifted and all other import requirements are met.

Healthy animals not under quarantine from an infested zone or infested county are subject to enhanced surveillance as demonstrated by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) as described in the requirements for entry, below.

Additionally, we recommend that owners of domestic animals living in or traveling to Maine familiarize themselves with information on preventing, identifying, and treating NWS by visiting www.screwworm.gov.

Additional Movement Restrictions and Requirements for Entry for NWS

All domestic animals, including domestic livestock, poultry, dogs, and cats, must meet the importation requirements outlined in Maine rule Chapter 206. The following restrictions apply to susceptible species of domestic animals entering Maine:

a) Any susceptible species1 of domestic animal infested with or suspected to be infested with NWS shall not enter Maine until the animal has been examined and determined to be free of NWS by an accredited veterinarian2. b) Any susceptible species of domestic animal originating from a premises currently under quarantine placed by the respective state or federal animal health official for NWS or where suspicion of NWS exists shall not enter Maine until that premises has been deemed free of infestation and any quarantine has been released by the respective State Animal Health Official. c) Any susceptible species of domestic animal originating from an infested zone3 or an infested county4 shall not enter Maine until the animal has been examined and determined to be free of NWS by an accredited veterinarian2. d) Susceptible species of domestic animals, including dogs and cats, originating in an infested county4 shall be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) from an accredited veterinarian2 or federal animal health official issued within 5 days prior to entry into Maine. i) The CVI shall contain the following statements, 1. “I have individually examined the animals listed on this CVI and have found them to be free of wounds and evidence of NWS infestation. To the best of my knowledge, no animals within the shipment, will, or are known to have, traveled through or had contact with susceptible animals from a premises quarantined for NWS.” 2) Any medications listed on the FDA’s approved drug list5, administered by a veterinarian for the treatment or prevention of New World Screwworm in the past 90 days to any of the animals listed on the CVI must be stated on the CVI. Details about the treatment must include: (1) The date, dose, route of administration, and duration of action must be clearly stated on the CVI. (2) For treatments and preventions administered to animals contained within the shipment, the CVI must clearly state any applicable withholding periods for meat and milk for the treatment. e) Dogs and cats originating from an infested county are advised to be closely monitored for signs of NWS6 for at least 14 days after departure and receive a systemic treatment listed on the FDA-approved drug list administered by, or under the direction of, a veterinarian upon entry into. f) Shipment of hatching eggs and birds up to 3 days of age is exempt from the examination requirement and may be shipped using a CVI or 9-3 form.

Definitions

1. Susceptible species. All warm-blooded animals.

2. Accredited veterinarian. A veterinarian approved by the United States Department of Agriculture in accordance with the provisions of 9 CFR (Code of Federal Regulations) §161, Requirements and Standards for Accredited Veterinarians and Suspension or Revocation of Such Accreditation.

3. Infested zone. A zone of at least 20 kilometers around NWS detections in animals or wild fly detections. View confirmed infestations of NWS on the website.

4. Infested county. Any county with a detection of NWS in the last 30 days.

5. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approved Drug List. The published list of drugs evaluated and approved by the FDA for the control, prevention, and treatment of NWS. View Treatment information on the FDA website.

6. Signs of NWS: NWS Fact Sheet for Veterinarians (PDF)

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