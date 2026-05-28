Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
1d

Since we are not allowed anything like billboards, what other way is there to express ourselves? One can sit in the park behind a sign all day, but what a waste of one's time.

The Freemasons have used chalk on their floors ceremonially for centuries. As they say, "Because it is soft, pure, and marks easily on a surface, it represents acting out of one's own free will." Perhaps they can be consultants!

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Frank's avatar
Frank
1d

Those guys have better things to be doing than scrubbing sidewalks. Washable or nothing. Don’t be that person. Town needs an ordinance pronto.

Not a Leo fan. Pretty flaming liberal. However. Cleaning that up with more than water is a step beyond expression.

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