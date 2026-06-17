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WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) is highlighting the legacy of Joshua Chamberlain, the Maine educator, soldier, and statesman, whose leadership at the Battle of Gettysburg helped shape the course of American history. As part of historian Heather Cox Richardson’s ongoing “We Are America” series commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, King touts Chamberlain as “Maine’s greatest citizen” and recognizes his contribution to our nation.

“Joshua Chamberlain’s story reminds us that history is often shaped not by those who seek greatness, but by ordinary citizens who answer the call to serve,” said Senator King. “Chamberlain’s courage at Gettysburg helped preserve the United States, but his legacy extends far beyond the battlefield. He embodied a belief that citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities—a lesson that remains as relevant today as it was more than 160 years ago. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, Chamberlain’s life reminds us that each generation has a role to play in strengthening our democracy and shaping our nation’s future.”

Before becoming one of the Civil War’s most celebrated military leaders, Chamberlain served as a professor at Bowdoin College. When the nation faced its greatest test, he left the classroom to join the Union Army, ultimately commanding the 20th Maine Regiment during the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg. Chamberlain’s decision to lead a bayonet charge at Little Round Top helped secure a crucial Union position turned the momentum of that struggle and has since become one of the most enduring stories of courage and leadership in American history.

Senator King has long highlighted the legacy of Joshua Chamberlain as an example of the civic responsibility and public service that have shaped the nation throughout its history. When Senator King travelled to meet President Vladimir Zelenskyy in Kyiv, he wore a sweatshirt featuring Chamberlain’s military portrait. Additionally, King displays a bust of Joshua Chamberlain in his Washington, D.C. office alongside a depiction of the Defense of Little Round Top.

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