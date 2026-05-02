Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Zachberl's avatar
Zachberl
May 2

Jim was a dear friend. I am heartbroken. He brought joy and life to all he knew. This is a huge loss.

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Lori B.'s avatar
Lori B.
May 2

💔💔

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