SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The deaths of two men at a well-known Southwest Harbor Inn, May 1, is being investigated as accidental.

James H. King, 69, of Southwest Harbor and Randy Murray, 69, of Holden both died, May 1, at the Lindenwood Inn, which King owns.

“It is being investigated as accidental. We will have to wait until the medical examiner’s report for further (information),” Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said, Saturday morning.

Emergency staff from the town arrived at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sources have stated that initial testing indicated that the carbon monoxide levels were at zero where the men were found.

Its owner, Jim King, came to Southwest Harbor from Australia by way of New York City.

His story of being mugged in New York City was somewhat famous on the island. After the mugging, his website explains, “he went to the Port Authority, explained his situation, and was put on a bus to Bar Harbor, Maine by the caring woman behind the counter. This chance journey was the beginning of Jim’s story in Maine.”

Just after King bought the inn in 1993, there was a massive storm. Half of the inn’s roof blew off. The furnace broke.

“Jim immediately got to work putting his touch on the Inn as he made the repairs and started welcoming guests. He planned to run the inn for about five years, yet he felt the island’s pull as he returned to open the Inn each season,” the website reads.

The inn is full of King’s cabinets and his love of art and artifacts that he collected from his travels around the world.

“What Jim loves most, however, is connecting with guests and welcoming them to the space he has lovingly created over the years. He knows we are all on a journey and appreciates the opportunity to provide travelers with modern comforts and simple luxuries during their stay at Lindenwood Inn,” the website reads.

The inn in 1993 via Lindenwood Inn

The inn was once the home of Olas Mills, according to its website. Captain Mills and his wife Nettie built the three-story house in 1904.

“This grand coastal home has stood just steps from the ocean in the quiet village of Southwest Harbor for over a century. First a cherished family home, then a haven for travelers since the 1970s, its walls hold the echoes of seafaring tales, love, and longing,” the website states.

Fred Hallaby, King’s partner, died in 2019, of a heart attack during a trip to Australia to visit family. The two had been staples in the downtown business community.

When King returned from the trip, he told the Mount Desert Islander’s Sarah Hinckley in 2019, he was prepared to sell everything. He didn’t because of the community.

“But this community is so nice,” he’d told Hinckley. “I felt the warmth of this community.”

Next door to the inn is the Rosebrook House, its sister property. The lodgings are billed as “a coastal escape with unforgettable charm.”

This is a developing story and will likely be updated.

At 10:23 a.m., May 2, we added a line about carbon monoxide testing.

Photos: Carrie Jones and Shaun Farrar/Bar Harbor Story.

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